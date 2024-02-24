Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,600,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.73.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

