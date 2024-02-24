Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $46.94 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at $4,509,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.8% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,673,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 176,750 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,363,000 after purchasing an additional 230,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,074,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 252,515 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

