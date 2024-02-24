Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $24,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,411,000 after acquiring an additional 633,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $86.51 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

