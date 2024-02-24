Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.90. Cannae has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cannae by 22.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cannae by 0.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 82,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

