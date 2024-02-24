Capital One Financial Comments on IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang expects that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDYA stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.83.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Barclays PLC grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 76,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $18,212,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $2,627,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,746,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,557 shares of company stock worth $7,031,312 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

