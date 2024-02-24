Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $142.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.01.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $135.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.58. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,666,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,021,016,000 after buying an additional 131,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after acquiring an additional 311,696 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.