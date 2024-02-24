Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Catalent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

