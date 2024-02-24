CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.3% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 70.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $182.52 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $199.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

