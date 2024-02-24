CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.18% of CBRE Group worth $41,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,521 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,416,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 26,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,314,000 after acquiring an additional 797,897 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

CBRE opened at $90.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.58. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $96.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

