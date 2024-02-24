C&C Group (LON:CCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $160.83

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 160.83 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 160.20 ($2.02), with a volume of 61964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.80 ($1.97).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get C&C Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on C&C Group

C&C Group Trading Down 1.6 %

About C&C Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.65. The firm has a market cap of £615.72 million, a PE ratio of 2,606.67, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.