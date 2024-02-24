C&C Group (LON:CCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $160.83

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 160.83 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 160.20 ($2.02), with a volume of 61964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.80 ($1.97).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday.
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
