CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,047 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CDW worth $32,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $151,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $357,504,000 after purchasing an additional 464,545 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,873,000 after purchasing an additional 412,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDW

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $247.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.19 and a 200-day moving average of $215.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $248.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.