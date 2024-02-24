Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $165.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Celanese stock opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese has a 1-year low of $97.12 and a 1-year high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Celanese by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,261 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after buying an additional 45,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

