Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $180.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Celanese has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Celanese by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Celanese by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 25,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 703.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

