Celanese (NYSE:CE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Celanese has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $159.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day moving average is $133.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Celanese by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

