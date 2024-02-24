Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.50

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and traded as high as $12.70. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 20,947 shares trading hands.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.67. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.