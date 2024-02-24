Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 24,561 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,760 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Independent Bank worth $21,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $177.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

