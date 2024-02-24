Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,434 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Omnicell worth $20,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $77.14.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.