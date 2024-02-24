Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 781,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Semtech worth $20,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 270.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 73,846 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 76.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 203,182 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Semtech Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.55 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

