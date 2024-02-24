Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.84 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,738 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 156,702 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Integra LifeSciences worth $20,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IART. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

