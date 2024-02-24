Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Azenta worth $22,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Azenta by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Azenta by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Azenta Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $63.37 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -204.41 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

