Check Capital Management Inc. CA Buys 65 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,862 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 160,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $410.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $245.61 and a 1-year high of $420.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.24.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.