Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 539,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.34. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.89%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

