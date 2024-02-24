Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at JMP Securities

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Churchill Downs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.71.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CHDN

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $122.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.04. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.