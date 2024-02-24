CI Investments Inc. Acquires 182 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 224.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,246,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 741.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $5,407,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,943,000 after buying an additional 44,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,284.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $650.00 and a 1 year high of $1,336.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,222.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,037.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,786,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.