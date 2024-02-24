CI Investments Inc. Acquires 2,072 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 543.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,647 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.4 %

ADM opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.