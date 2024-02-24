CI Investments Inc. Acquires 4,076 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,715,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $51,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,281,000 after buying an additional 1,671,783 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,316,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,702,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

