CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,172 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2,604.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TopBuild by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.78.

TopBuild Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BLD opened at $410.98 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $184.50 and a 52 week high of $414.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.31 and a 200-day moving average of $309.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

