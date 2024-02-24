CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,642 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2,783.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $93,034,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Celsius by 288.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 991,204 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $45,022,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,224,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Celsius by 128.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 251,187 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,004,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $5,640,463.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,096,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,004,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.44 and a beta of 1.73. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

