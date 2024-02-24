CI Investments Inc. Buys 2,694 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

