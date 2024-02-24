CI Investments Inc. Buys 5,860 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ORI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Republic International

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.