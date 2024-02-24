CI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 262.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BB. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $59,041.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $329,212 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

