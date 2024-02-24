CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,564 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RITM opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

