CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after buying an additional 2,904,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after buying an additional 2,409,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MGIC Investment by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,040,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,588,000 after buying an additional 1,709,882 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

