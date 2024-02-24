CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,623,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 32.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 39.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $171.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.99. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 35.22%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

