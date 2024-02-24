CI Investments Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,588 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. XY Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1,325.8% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,743,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,127,000 after buying an additional 343,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after buying an additional 198,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Several research firms have commented on YUMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

