CI Investments Inc. Has $244,000 Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.56 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.64.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

