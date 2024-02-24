CI Investments Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

ALSN stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

