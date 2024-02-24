CI Investments Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 506.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

