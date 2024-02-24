CI Investments Inc. Has $297,000 Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 85.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 566,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 67.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,432,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GPK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

