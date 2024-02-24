CI Investments Inc. Has $374.01 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,785 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $374,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 67.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 57,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $5,566,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 56.8% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $788.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $597.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

