CI Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHX stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

