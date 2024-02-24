CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 143.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $38.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.