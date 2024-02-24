CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth $432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth $353,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

LEGN stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.41.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

