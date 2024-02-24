CI Investments Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIO opened at $40.86 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $283.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18.

Invesco Global Water ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Global Water ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.