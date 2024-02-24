CI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,335 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 137.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at $284,408.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,498 shares of company stock worth $1,246,696 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $156.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $103.61 and a 52-week high of $179.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

