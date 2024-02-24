CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,947,000 after acquiring an additional 64,885 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after acquiring an additional 419,442 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New York Times by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,552,000 after acquiring an additional 143,001 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,305,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,504,000 after buying an additional 305,900 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Up 0.8 %

NYT stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Further Reading

