CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $127.01 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.10 and a 200-day moving average of $111.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.