CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $151.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.02. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.37 and a 1 year high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

