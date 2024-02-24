CI Investments Inc. Sells 34,741 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 93.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,741 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

CHK opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

