CI Investments Inc. Sells 513 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,292,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 25,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,577,000 after buying an additional 120,838 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $78.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

